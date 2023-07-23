The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.293 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple and 17 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (44 of 75), with more than one hit 21 times (28.0%).

In 75 games played this year, he has not homered.

Anderson has driven in a run in 15 games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 24 of 75 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 43 .208 AVG .260 .231 OBP .311 .248 SLG .298 4 XBH 7 0 HR 0 7 RBI 9 27/4 K/BB 40/13 2 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings