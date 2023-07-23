The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .465 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .264.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 102nd in slugging.

In 65.8% of his 79 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .240 AVG .288 .331 OBP .351 .329 SLG .477 9 XBH 15 2 HR 6 16 RBI 17 38/18 K/BB 49/17 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings