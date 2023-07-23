Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .465 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .264.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 102nd in slugging.
- In 65.8% of his 79 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.240
|AVG
|.288
|.331
|OBP
|.351
|.329
|SLG
|.477
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|38/18
|K/BB
|49/17
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3).
