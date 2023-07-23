Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .161.
- In 17 of 51 games this year (33.3%) Zavala has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.8%).
- He has homered in four games this year (7.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (17.6%), with two or more RBI in three of them (5.9%).
- He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|.183
|AVG
|.145
|.231
|OBP
|.191
|.200
|SLG
|.386
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|24/4
|K/BB
|36/4
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.73 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Ober (6-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.74 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
