The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .161.

In 17 of 51 games this year (33.3%) Zavala has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.8%).

He has homered in four games this year (7.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (17.6%), with two or more RBI in three of them (5.9%).

He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 28 .183 AVG .145 .231 OBP .191 .200 SLG .386 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 24/4 K/BB 36/4 1 SB 0

