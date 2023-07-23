Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom and his .682 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .197.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 43.3% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (20.9%), leaving the park in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 27 of 67 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.170
|AVG
|.219
|.295
|OBP
|.294
|.500
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|16
|36/16
|K/BB
|53/11
|1
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
