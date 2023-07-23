The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom and his .682 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .197.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 43.3% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (20.9%), leaving the park in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 27 of 67 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .170 AVG .219 .295 OBP .294 .500 SLG .474 11 XBH 14 10 HR 7 19 RBI 16 36/16 K/BB 53/11 1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings