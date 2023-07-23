Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.421 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .218 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 41 of 81 games this season (50.6%) Burger has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (19.8%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (24.7%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has had an RBI in 25 games this season (30.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.262
|AVG
|.177
|.317
|OBP
|.235
|.631
|SLG
|.404
|21
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|16
|41/9
|K/BB
|55/8
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.74 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.74 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
