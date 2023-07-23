Elvis Andrus -- batting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .211.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 35 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 68 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Andrus has driven home a run in 11 games this season (16.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 15 games this year (22.1%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .265 AVG .165 .342 OBP .243 .333 SLG .240 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 21/11 K/BB 21/10 4 SB 2

