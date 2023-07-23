Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Dansby Swanson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago in total hits (86) this season while batting .261 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.9% of his games this season (52 of 84), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.1%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (10.7%).
- In 32 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.281
|AVG
|.241
|.346
|OBP
|.348
|.433
|SLG
|.392
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|14
|40/16
|K/BB
|45/24
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
