The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.436 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks while batting .319.
  • Bellinger enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .476 with one homer.
  • Bellinger has had a hit in 50 of 67 games this season (74.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (34.3%).
  • In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 40.3% of his games this year, Bellinger has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 40 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 30
.314 AVG .325
.368 OBP .375
.543 SLG .535
18 XBH 11
7 HR 6
23 RBI 18
25/11 K/BB 22/11
6 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Montgomery (6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 10th, 1.229 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 36th.
