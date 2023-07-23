Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .289 with 33 walks and 48 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 70 of 89 games this year (78.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.2%).
- He has homered in two of 89 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 23 games this season (25.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (43.8%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|49
|.315
|AVG
|.269
|.383
|OBP
|.330
|.403
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|28/16
|K/BB
|28/17
|5
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.73 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.74 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
