In the final of the Hall of Fame Open on Sunday, Alex Michelsen (ranked No. 190) meets Adrian Mannarino (No. 38).

Mannarino is favored to bring home the tournament title against Michelsen, with -140 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Alex Michelsen vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 23

Sunday, July 23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Alex Michelsen vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 58.3% chance to win.

Alex Michelsen Adrian Mannarino +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Alex Michelsen vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 126-ranked John Isner 7-6, 6-4 on Saturday, Michelsen reached the finals.

Mannarino advanced past Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Michelsen has played 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his seven matches on grass over the past year, Michelsen has played an average of 26.7 games (26.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Mannarino has competed in 64 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.6% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Mannarino is averaging 25.1 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 15 matches on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Michelsen and Mannarino have played in the last five years.

