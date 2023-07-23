Netherlands vs. Portugal: Women’s World Cup Group E Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 23
The Netherlands will play Portugal, in the first round of group-stage matches, at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 23 at 3:30 AM ET.
In this group-stage game, the Netherlands is -221 to win and Portugal is +538, with the draw at +353. The over/under for this game is 2.5 goals.
Netherlands vs. Portugal Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 AM ET
- Location: Dunedin, New Zealand
- Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Netherlands Moneyline: -221
- Portugal Moneyline: +538
Netherlands Last World Cup Performance
The Netherlands advanced to the final of the most recent World Cup, in 2019, and was defeated by the United States 2-0. At the previous World Cup, Vivianne Miedema was the team's leading scorer with three goals. Also four years ago the team got two goals from Lieke Martens.
Portugal Last World Cup Performance
Portugal did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.
Netherlands vs. Portugal Recent Performance
- In 2022, the Netherlands went 5-2-4 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup (+5 goal differential). This year, it has a 1-0 loss to Germany in its one match against a fellow World Cup squad.
- Portugal was 3-2-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 13 goals and conceding 17. This year, its record is 1-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (six goals scored, two allowed).
- Portugal's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was a 0-0 draw with England on July 1.
Netherlands Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Daphne van Domselaar
|23
|1
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Lynn Wilms
|22
|2
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Stefanie van der Gragt
|30
|3
|FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden)
|Aniek Nouwen
|24
|4
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Merel van Dongen
|30
|5
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Jill Roord
|26
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lineth Beerensteyn
|26
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Sherida Spitse
|33
|8
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Katja Snoeijs
|26
|9
|Everton FC (England)
|Danielle van de Donk
|31
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Lieke Martens
|30
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Jill Baijings
|22
|12
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Renate Jansen
|32
|13
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Jackie Groenen
|28
|14
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Caitlin Dijkstra
|24
|15
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Lize Kop
|25
|16
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Victoria Pelova
|24
|17
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kerstin Casparij
|22
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Wieke Kaptein
|17
|19
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Dominique Janssen
|28
|20
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Damaris Egurrola
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Esmee Brugts
|19
|22
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
|Jacintha Weimar
|25
|23
|Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Portugal Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Ines Pereira
|24
|1
|-
|Catarina Amado
|23
|2
|-
|Lucia Alves
|25
|3
|-
|Silvia Rebelo
|34
|4
|-
|Joana Marchao
|26
|5
|-
|Andreia Jacinto
|21
|6
|-
|Ana Rute
|25
|7
|-
|Andreia Norton
|26
|8
|-
|Ana Borges
|33
|9
|-
|Jessica Silva
|28
|10
|-
|Tatiana Pinto
|29
|11
|-
|Patricia Morais
|31
|12
|-
|Fatima Pinto
|27
|13
|-
|Dolores Silva
|31
|14
|-
|Carole Costa
|33
|15
|-
|Diana Silva
|28
|16
|-
|Ana Seica
|22
|17
|-
|Carolina Mendes
|35
|18
|-
|Diana Gomes
|24
|19
|-
|Francisca Nazareth
|20
|20
|-
|Ana Capeta
|25
|21
|-
|Rute Costa
|29
|22
|-
|Telma Encarnacao
|21
|23
|-
