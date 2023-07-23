A Group F matchup between France and Jamaica, their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 6:00 AM ET on July 23 at Sydney Football Stadium.

The moneyline odds for France to win this match are -5000, with the draw at +1783 and Jamaica at +4583. An over/under of 4.5 goals has been set for this match.

France vs. Jamaica Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

Sydney Football Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 4.5

4.5 France Moneyline: -5000

-5000 Jamaica Moneyline: +4583

France Last World Cup Performance

France was knocked out by the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1. At the last World Cup, Wendie Renard was the team's leading scorer with four goals. Valerie Gauvin contributed two goals.

Jamaica Last World Cup Performance

Jamaica did not advance past the group stage at the 2019 World Cup in France. Havana Solaun's one goal paced her squad (and ranked 29th overall in the World Cup).

France vs. Jamaica Recent Performance

So far this year, France is 4-1-0 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +8. In 2022, it was 6-0-3 in such matches (+11 goal differential).

France's most recent match versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant was a 1-0 loss to Australia on July 14.

Jamaica is 0-0-2 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -6. In 2022, it went 2-0-3 in such matches (-4 goal differential).

In its most recent game with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team -- against Australia on February 22 -- Jamaica lost 3-0.

France Roster

Name Age Number Club Solene Durand 28 1 EA Guingamp (France) Maelle Lakrar 23 2 Montpellier HSC (France) Wendie Renard 32 3 Olympique Lyon (France) Laurina Fazer 19 4 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Elisa De Almeida 25 5 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Sandie Toletti 28 6 Real Madrid (Spain) Sakina Karchaoui 27 7 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Grace Geyoro 26 8 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eugenie Le Sommer 34 9 Olympique Lyon (France) Amel Majri 30 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Kadidiatou Diani 28 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Clara Mateo 25 12 Paris FC (France) Selma Bacha 22 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Aissatou Tounkara 28 14 Manchester United WFC (England) Kenza Dali 31 15 Aston Villa WFC (England) Pauline Peyraud-Magnin 31 16 Juventus Turin (Italy) Lea Le Garrec 30 17 FC Fleury (France) Viviane Asseyi 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Naomie Feller 21 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Estelle Cascarino 26 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Constance Picaud 25 21 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eve Perisset 28 22 - Vicki Becho 19 23 Olympique Lyon (France)

Jamaica Roster

Name Age Number Club Sydney Schneider 23 1 Sparta Prague (Czechia) Solai Washington 18 2 - Vyan Sampson 27 3 Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland) Chantelle Swaby 24 4 FC Fleury (France) Konya Plummer 25 5 - Havana Solaun 30 6 Houston Dash (United States) Peyton McNamara 21 7 Ohio State University (United States) Drew Spence 30 8 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Kameron Simmonds 19 9 University of Tennessee (United States) Jody Brown 21 10 Florida State University (United States) Khadija Shaw 26 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Kiki Van Zanten 21 12 University of Notre Dame (United States) Rebecca Spencer 32 13 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Den-Den Blackwood 26 14 - Tiffany Cameron 31 15 - Paige Bailey-Gayle 21 16 Crystal Palace (England) Allyson Swaby 26 17 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Trudi Carter 28 18 - Tiernny Wiltshire 25 19 - Atlanta Primus 26 20 London City Lionesses (England) Cheyna Matthews 29 21 Chicago Red Stars (United States) Kayla McKenna 26 22 Rangers LFC (Scotland) Liya Brooks 18 23 -

