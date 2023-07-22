Yan Gomes -- hitting .267 with two triples, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 22 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .265 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks.

In 61.9% of his 63 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has an RBI in 25 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (36.5%), including five games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .288 AVG .240 .330 OBP .284 .462 SLG .380 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 16 21/6 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

