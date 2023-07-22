Byron Buxton leads the Minnesota Twins (51-48) into a contest against the Chicago White Sox (41-58) after his two-homer outing in a 9-4 victory over the White Sox. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-4) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (4-3).

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.08 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.18 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Cease has recorded eight quality starts this year.

Cease will look to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dylan Cease vs. Twins

He will face off against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 781 total hits (on a .234 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .410 (14th in the league) with 133 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Cease has pitched 10 innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out 12.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (4-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.282 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.08), 42nd in WHIP (1.282), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Sonny Gray vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 417 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 804 hits, 19th in baseball, with 110 home runs (15th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 3-for-18 with a double in five innings this season against the right-hander.

