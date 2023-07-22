Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (51-48) on Saturday, July 22, when they clash with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (41-58) at Target Field at 7:15 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.08 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.18 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 38 (62.3%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 23-17 (winning 57.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 21, or 34.4%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 9-20 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

