Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Saturday at Target Field against Sonny Gray, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 110 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 288 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 417 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.371 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has eight quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets L 11-10 Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.