On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
  • Suzuki has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 78), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suzuki has had an RBI in 23 games this season (29.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season (30 of 78), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 41
.227 AVG .288
.323 OBP .351
.319 SLG .477
9 XBH 15
2 HR 6
14 RBI 17
37/18 K/BB 49/17
1 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas (6-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.14), 38th in WHIP (1.266), and 59th in K/9 (6.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.