Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 78), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has had an RBI in 23 games this season (29.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this season (30 of 78), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.288
|.323
|OBP
|.351
|.319
|SLG
|.477
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|17
|37/18
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas (6-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.14), 38th in WHIP (1.266), and 59th in K/9 (6.1).
