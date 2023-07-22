Ian Happ -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 22 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .243 with 66 walks and 38 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 56 of 95 games this year (58.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.1%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (7.4%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .225 AVG .261 .345 OBP .392 .353 SLG .412 13 XBH 16 4 HR 4 26 RBI 16 54/31 K/BB 47/35 4 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings