Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gavin Sheets (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .218 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Sheets has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Sheets has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (16 of 72), with two or more RBI five times (6.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 72 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.184
|AVG
|.245
|.263
|OBP
|.316
|.287
|SLG
|.425
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|22/10
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
