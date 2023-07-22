Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.
- In 35 of 67 games this year (52.2%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has had at least one RBI in 16.4% of his games this year (11 of 67), with two or more RBI seven times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 67 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.265
|AVG
|.169
|.342
|OBP
|.248
|.333
|SLG
|.246
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|21/11
|K/BB
|21/10
|4
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
