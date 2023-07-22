Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .272 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (18.8%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.3% of his games this year, Jimenez has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30 of 64 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .296 AVG .248 .326 OBP .304 .448 SLG .480 9 XBH 15 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 27/6 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0

