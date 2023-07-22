Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) will clash with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (46-51) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 22. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (-105). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Michael Fulmer - CHC (1-5, 4.43 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 22-26 (45.8%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 17 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 15-23 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th Win NL Central +1500 - 4th

