Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (46-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM on July 22.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (6-5) versus the Cubs and Michael Fulmer (1-5).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with 17 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 14 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (464 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule