Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (46-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM on July 22.
The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (6-5) versus the Cubs and Michael Fulmer (1-5).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have come away with 17 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win 14 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (464 total).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 18
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|July 19
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Michael Fulmer vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Michael Kopech
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
