The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .263.

Morel has recorded a hit in 35 of 56 games this season (62.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.2%).

He has gone deep in 26.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this season (24 of 56), with two or more RBI 11 times (19.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (55.4%), including six multi-run games (10.7%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .282 AVG .245 .321 OBP .325 .534 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 25 RBI 16 37/7 K/BB 33/11 3 SB 0

