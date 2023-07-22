On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .382. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has had a hit in 69 of 88 games this season (78.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 88 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 26.1% of his games this season, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 48 .315 AVG .269 .383 OBP .329 .403 SLG .365 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 28/16 K/BB 26/16 5 SB 5

