Akshay Bhatia is in third place, with a score of -12, following the third round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood).

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Bhatia has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Bhatia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Bhatia has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 33 -8 277 0 12 2 3 $1.2M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,480 yards, 475 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Bhatia will take to the 7,480-yard course this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) after having played courses with an average length of 7,319 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Barbasol Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 79th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.00).

Bhatia was better than 77% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.50.

Bhatia recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Bhatia did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Bhatia's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.2.

At that last tournament, Bhatia's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.9).

Bhatia finished the Barbasol Championship recording a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

