The Minnesota Twins (50-48) and Chicago White Sox (41-57) clash in AL Central play, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (8-6) for the Twins and Lance Lynn (6-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (6-8, 6.06 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (6-8) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 6.06 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.06, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.

Lynn has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynn will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In one of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Lance Lynn vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.407) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (129) in all of MLB. They have a collective .234 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 772 total hits and 19th in MLB play scoring 422 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Lynn has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .280.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (8-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.77 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .224.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 19 starts this season.

Ryan has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.77), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).

Joe Ryan vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 23rd in the league (.390) and 108 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the White Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-18 in six innings.

