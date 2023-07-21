Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Twins on July 21, 2023
Player props are available for Carlos Correa and Luis Robert, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 100 hits with 24 doubles, 28 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .275/.329/.571 slash line on the season.
- Robert has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 54 RBI (86 total hits).
- He has a .244/.316/.422 slash line so far this year.
- Vaughn enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with an RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ryan Stats
- Joe Ryan (8-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 20th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 19 starts this season.
- In 19 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.77), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|5.1
|5
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|10
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|3.0
|9
|6
|6
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Correa Stats
- Correa has recorded 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.
- He has a slash line of .231/.305/.410 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .193/.281/.404 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
