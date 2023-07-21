Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucker Barnhart -- with a slugging percentage of .480 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .200 with three doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Barnhart has picked up a hit in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|.185
|AVG
|.217
|.254
|OBP
|.327
|.204
|SLG
|.326
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|7
|22/5
|K/BB
|15/7
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.530 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
