Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, Trey Mancini (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .237 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Mancini has had a hit in 40 of 74 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.9%).
- In 5.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Mancini has an RBI in 18 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.264
|AVG
|.204
|.333
|OBP
|.263
|.388
|SLG
|.282
|9
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|41/12
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.530), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
