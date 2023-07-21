On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Suzuki is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 51 of 77 games this year (66.2%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 77), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.9% of his games this year, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (39.0%), including four multi-run games (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .234 AVG .288 .331 OBP .351 .328 SLG .477 9 XBH 15 2 HR 6 14 RBI 17 34/18 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings