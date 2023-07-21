Nico Hoerner -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 65 of 88 games this season (73.9%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in 31 games this season (35.2%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 37 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 40
.294 AVG .247
.348 OBP .297
.417 SLG .341
13 XBH 12
5 HR 1
34 RBI 20
25/13 K/BB 28/11
12 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.530), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
