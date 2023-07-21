After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.571) and total hits (100) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Robert is batting .364 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 65 of 95 games this season (68.4%) Robert has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

In 26 games this year, he has homered (27.4%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has driven home a run in 36 games this season (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 47 games this year (49.5%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .268 AVG .280 .324 OBP .333 .598 SLG .550 26 XBH 26 14 HR 14 26 RBI 31 47/10 K/BB 68/11 1 SB 9

Twins Pitching Rankings