On Friday, Gavin Sheets (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .221.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (8.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has an RBI in 16 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 of 71 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .184 AVG .252 .263 OBP .325 .287 SLG .437 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 13 22/10 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings