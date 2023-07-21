Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .268.
- In 73.0% of his games this year (46 of 63), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (46.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (17.5%).
- In 29 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.296
|AVG
|.240
|.326
|OBP
|.298
|.448
|SLG
|.471
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|27/6
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (8-6) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 31st, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
