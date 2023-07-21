The Chicago Cubs (45-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) will clash on Friday, July 21 at Wrigley Field, with Justin Steele getting the ball for the Cubs and Jack Flaherty toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cubs (-125). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-3, 2.96 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (7-5, 4.29 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 19-12 record (winning 61.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won 10 of 22 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.