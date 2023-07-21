The Chicago Cubs will look to Cody Bellinger for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 20th in MLB play with 106 total home runs.

Chicago is 17th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are 16th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

Chicago ranks 11th in runs scored with 460 (4.8 per game).

The Cubs are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Steele is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season in this game.

Steele will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals W 17-3 Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals W 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals L 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Drew Smyly Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 7/26/2023 White Sox - Away Marcus Stroman Michael Kopech 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas

