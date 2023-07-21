Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (45-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) facing off at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 21.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (9-3, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty (7-5, 4.29 ERA).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.
- This season Chicago has won 17 of its 29 games, or 58.6%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 460 (4.8 per game).
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
|July 17
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 18
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|July 19
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Michael Kopech
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
