Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 18 walks while batting .264.

In 61.8% of his 55 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 27.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.6% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .283 AVG .245 .324 OBP .325 .545 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 25 RBI 16 35/7 K/BB 33/11 2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings