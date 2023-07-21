Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while batting .244.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 64 of 93 games this season (68.8%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (20.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 93 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.248
|AVG
|.239
|.330
|OBP
|.303
|.473
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|29
|30/14
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (8-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.77), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).
