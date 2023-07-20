Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, July 20 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .260 with four doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- In 62.3% of his games this season (38 of 61), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In seven games this season, he has homered (11.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (39.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (11.5%).
- He has scored in 22 games this season (36.1%), including five multi-run games (8.2%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.281
|AVG
|.240
|.327
|OBP
|.284
|.427
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|18/6
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
