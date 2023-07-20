The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox will meet on Thursday at Citi Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Luis Robert among those expected to deliver at the plate.

White Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 407 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.373 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-8) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning while giving up four earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 17 starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets L 11-10 Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets - Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Marcus Stroman

