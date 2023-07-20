Jose Quintana gets the nod for the New York Mets on Thursday against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

The Mets are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+125). The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -150 +125 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The White Sox have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (33.9%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 6-13, a 31.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 42 of its 96 chances.

The White Sox are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 19-32 17-24 23-32 29-41 11-15

