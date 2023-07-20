On Thursday, Tim Anderson (.205 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple and 15 walks.

In 56.9% of his 72 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 72 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 14 games this year (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 30.6% of his games this year (22 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 40 .208 AVG .247 .231 OBP .295 .248 SLG .288 4 XBH 7 0 HR 0 7 RBI 8 27/4 K/BB 39/11 2 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings