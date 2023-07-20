2023 The Open Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Royal Liverpool Golf Club, a 7,383-yard, par-71 course, will be the setting for the 2023 The Open Championship, with $16.5M in prize money to be won. Watch the first round on Thursday, July 20. Cameron Smith won this tournament the last time out.
How to Watch the 2023 The Open Championship
- Start Time: 1:35 AM ET
- Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club
- Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,383 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel, USA Network
- Friday TV: Golf Channel, USA Network
- Saturday TV: NBC, USA Network
- Sunday TV: NBC, USA Network
The Open Championship Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Scottie Scheffler
|1st
|Scottie Scheffler
|1st
|Rory McIlroy
|2nd
|Rory McIlroy
|2nd
|Jon Rahm
|3rd
The Open Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|9:59 AM ET
Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
|4:58 AM ET
Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
|10:10 AM ET
Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa
|4:36 AM ET
Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka
|9:48 AM ET
Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas
|4:03 AM ET
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day
|4:47 AM ET
Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
|5:09 AM ET
Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
|5:20 AM ET
Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Bryson DeChambeau
|9:37 AM ET
Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Sung-Jae Im
