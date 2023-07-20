Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on July 20 at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 99 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .575, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Robert is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Robert has gotten at least one hit in 68.1% of his games this season (64 of 94), with more than one hit 26 times (27.7%).

He has gone deep in 27.7% of his games in 2023 (26 of 94), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 38.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (48.9%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .268 AVG .281 .324 OBP .335 .598 SLG .556 26 XBH 26 14 HR 14 26 RBI 31 47/10 K/BB 66/11 1 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings