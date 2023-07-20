The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 16 walks.

Burger has gotten at least one hit in 51.3% of his games this year (40 of 78), with multiple hits 16 times (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 20 games this year (25.6%), leaving the park in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has driven home a run in 25 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 33 of 78 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .262 AVG .185 .317 OBP .241 .631 SLG .431 21 XBH 16 13 HR 8 31 RBI 16 41/9 K/BB 50/7 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings