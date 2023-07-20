Ian Happ -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 20 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 81 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 116th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 55 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.5%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.9% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .230 AVG .261 .354 OBP .392 .364 SLG .412 13 XBH 16 4 HR 4 26 RBI 16 53/31 K/BB 47/35 4 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings