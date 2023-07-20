Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has seven doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .207.
- In 33 of 65 games this season (50.8%) Andrus has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has driven home a run in 10 games this season (15.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 21.5% of his games this season (14 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.265
|AVG
|.153
|.342
|OBP
|.240
|.333
|SLG
|.207
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|21/11
|K/BB
|20/10
|4
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 7, the 34-year-old left-hander, started and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 33rd in WHIP (1.213), and 35th in K/9 (7.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
