The St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) aim to add on to their five-game winning streak when they meet the Chicago Cubs (45-50) on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-6) to the mound, while Steven Matz (0-7) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-6, 2.88 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will hand the ball to Stroman (10-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.087 in 20 games this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Marcus Stroman vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with 454 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 131 home runs (seventh in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Cardinals two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-40 with a double and five RBI in 9 1/3 innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

The Cardinals are sending Matz (0-7) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Over 20 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.

So far this year, Matz has not recorded a quality start.

Matz has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this matchup.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Steven Matz vs. Cubs

He meets a Cubs offense that ranks 10th in the league with 458 total runs scored while batting .251 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .403 slugging percentage (18th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 106 home runs (18th in the league).

Matz has thrown 3 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out two against the Cubs this season.

